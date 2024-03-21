Rob Page's side have been here before, of course, having reached the 2022 Qatar World Cup through the play-offs and will be looking to draw on that experience against a Finland side that are ranked 31 places below them in the FIFA World Rankings.

The Finns do have players that can cause their hosts problems, not least former Premier League marksman Teemu Pukki, and will be desperate to get back to the European Championships after making their debut in 2020.

But in front of the Red Wall and with a squad packed with in-form players, such as Kiefer Moore and Ethan Ampadu, as well as bonafide national legend Aaron Ramsey, Wales will back themselves to move one step closer to Euro 2024.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Finland on TV and online.

When is Wales v Finland?

Wales v Finland will take place on Thursday 21st March 2024.

Wales v Finland kick-off time

Wales v Finland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Finland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game on Viaplay Sports 1 from 7:35pm and S4C from 7:20pm.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Wales v Finland online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription, while the game is also available online via BBC iPlayer or S4C.

Listen to Wales v Finland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Wales v Finland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wales (17/20) Draw (12/5) Finland (15/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

