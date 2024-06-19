Unkel is working as the main rules analyst for ITV throughout the tournament, being brought in to offer expert advice on the closest calls.

Unkel boasts a wide range of credentials and vast experience – but who is she?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on ITV's Euro 2024 rules analyst Christina Unkel.

Who is Christina Unkel?

Unkel is a former American football (soccer) referee, licensed by FIFA, with experience officiating in big games across the globe.

The 37-year-old is also a legal expert, working as a litigation expert and managing partner at her own law firm in the States.

Most recently, she became president of Tampa Bay Suns FC, a brand new professional women's team in Florida, who will play their first match in August 2024.

In terms of broadcasting, Unkel has been a mainstay on CBS soccer broadcasts in the US, covering Champions League football, while she has also covered major international football tournaments for Fox Sports.

Unkel has a wealth of entrepreneurial experience, with various business interests revolving around sport, fitness and beyond.

