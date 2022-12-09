The Three Lions dominated in their Round of 16 clash against Senegal, with Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka netting in a 3-0 win.

England's World Cup campaign continues on Saturday night as Gareth Southgate's men face France in their quarter-final showdown.

England have scored 12 goals in their four World Cup matches so far and conceded just two times, with both of those coming in the 6-2 win against Iran.

However, England face their toughest test of the tournament so far in 2018 World Cup winners France.

Kylian Mbappé has guided his national team to the quarter-finals, with the PSG superstar scoring five times in four games.

France have scored nine goals in the tournament with their only slip-up coming in their 1-0 defeat against Tunisia in the final group stage game. However, Didier Deschamps' side had all-but secured top spot in their group.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v France on TV and online.

When is England v France?

England v France will take place on Saturday 10th December 2022.

England v France kick-off time

England v France will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is England v France on?

England v France will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 6pm.

How to live stream England v France online

You can also live stream the England v France game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

England v France referee

The referee for England v France has been confirmed as Wilton Sampaio of Brazil.

England v France odds

England v France prediction

