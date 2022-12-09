Gareth Southgate's men have dominated in all of their games in Qatar apart from their 0-0 draw against USA in the group stages.

England face their toughest test of their World Cup campaign on Saturday night as the Three Lions go up against 2018 winners France in the quarter-finals .

England have scored 12 goals en route to the quarter-finals and conceded twice.

England - and more specifically Kyle Walker - will have to stop France's talisman Kylian Mbappé on Saturday.

The PSG forward already has five goals to his name at this World Cup and he's the heavy favourite to win the Golden Boot.

France dominated against Poland last time out, winning their Round of 16 clash 3-1.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v France on TV and online.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | World Cup 2022 fixtures | Best players in the world 2022

When is England v France?

England v France will kick off at 7pm on Saturday 10th December 2022.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

England v France team news

England predicted line-up: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden.



France predicted line-up: Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappé; Giroud.

England v France prediction

Both England and France have been impressive going forward and we'll likely see both teams score on Saturday night.

However, it could be a cagey affair with a semi-final place at stake, with it possibly going to extra time and even penalties.

Our prediction: England 1-1 France (11/2 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

England v France odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (2/1) Draw (9/4) France (7/5)*

For all the latest World Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.