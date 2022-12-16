Morocco have been the surprise package of the tournament in Qatar, with Walid Regragui's men becoming the first African side to reach the semi-finals.

Croatia and Morocco face off in the World Cup third-place play-off on Saturday afternoon.

Hakim Ziyech and co, who lost 2-0 against France in their semi-final clash, can go one step further and secure third spot with a win.

Croatia were hoping to reach consecutive World Cup finals and a rematch from 2018 against France would have been on the cards if they hadn't run into Argentina and Lionel Messi.

Messi dominated against Croatia in the semi-finals, with the PSG superstar scoring one and assisting two in a 3-0 victory.

Can Morocco secure third spot or will the tried and tested Croatia take the honour?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Croatia v Morocco on TV and online.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | World Cup 2022 fixtures | Best players in the world 2022

When is Croatia v Morocco?

Croatia v Morocco will take place on Saturday 17th December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Croatia v Morocco kick-off time

Croatia v Morocco will kick off at 3pm.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

What TV channel is Croatia v Morocco on?

Croatia v Morocco will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 2:30pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our World Cup presenters, pundits and commentators guide

How to live stream Croatia v Morocco online

You can also live stream the Croatia v Morocco game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Croatia v Morocco referee

The referee for Croatia v Morocco has been confirmed as Abdulrahman Al Jassim of Qatar.

Croatia v Morocco odds

Croatia v Morocco prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full Croatia v Morocco predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

