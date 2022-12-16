A semi-final clash against France was just a step too far for Morocco, who surprised many at the tournament.

A third-place finish is up for grabs on Saturday as Croatia and Morocco go head to head in Qatar.

Walid Regragui's side, who became the first African side to reach the semi-finals, lost 2-0 against 2018 World Cup winners France.

Croatia, meanwhile, couldn't handle Lionel Messi as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 win in their semi-final showdown.

Luka Modric, who guided Croatia to the final in 2018, will likely play his last World Cup game on Saturday but will his side go out with a victory or can Morocco get another result?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Croatia v Morocco on TV and online.

When is Croatia v Morocco?

Croatia v Morocco will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 17th December 2022.

Croatia v Morocco team news

Croatia predicted line-up: Livakovic; Juranovic, Gvardiol, Lovren, Sosa; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Perisic, Kramaric, Pasalic.

Morocco predicted line-up: Bono; Hakimi, Dari, Yamiq, Attiat-Allah; Amallah, Amrabat, Ounahi; Boufal, En Nesyri, Ziyech.

Croatia v Morocco prediction

Croatia are tried and tested at the World Cup and they'll fancy their chances of getting the win to secure third spot in Qatar.

Morocco's squad has been hit with injuries in the last week and Walid Regragui has confirmed he will make changes to his side.

Our prediction: Croatia 1-0 Morocco (17/2 at bet365)

Croatia v Morocco odds

Croatia (13/10) Draw (12/5) Morocco (21/10)

