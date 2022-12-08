Qatar 2022 has provided plenty of shocks already, with Saudi Arabia, Cameroon, and Japan all securing odds-defying results in the group stages and Morocco dumping out Spain in the round of 16, and the 2018 finalists will need to draw on all their experience as they look to follow suit.

Croatia will hope to become the latest side to cause an upset at the 2022 World Cup when they face pre-tournament favourites Brazil in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Luka Modric and co showed all their grit and wile to come from behind and beat Japan on penalties but they will have to raise their game if they're to stand any chance of getting past Brazil.

Tite's side are oozing with confidence off the back of their 4-1 win over South Korea and looked much improved with Neymar, their talisman, back fit and firing.

A place in next week's semi-final against either Netherlands or Argentina awaits for Friday's winner.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Croatia v Brazil on TV and online.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | World Cup 2022 fixtures | Best players in the world 2022

When is Croatia v Brazil?

Croatia v Brazil will take place on Friday 9th December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Croatia v Brazil kick-off time

Croatia v Brazil will kick off at 3pm.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Croatia v Brazil on?

Croatia v Brazil will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 2:30pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our World Cup presenters, pundits and commentators guide

How to live stream Croatia v Brazil online

You can also live stream the Croatia v Brazil game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Croatia v Brazil referee

The referee for Croatia v Brazil has been confirmed as Michael Oliver of England.

Croatia v Brazil odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Croatia (8/1) Draw (7/2) Brazil (4/11)*

For all the latest World Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Croatia v Brazil prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full Croatia v Brazil predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.