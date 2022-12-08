The South Americans marked Neymar's return from injury in style on Monday as they hammered South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16. It was a dazzling attacking display from Tite's side, who offered a reminder, in case anyone had forgotten, of the attacking riches they boast at this year's tournament.

Pre-tournament favourites Brazil face Croatia as the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals get under way on Friday.

Brazil will head into any game from here on in expecting to win but they'd be wise not to take Croatia lightly given what we've seen from them at recent World Cups.

The 2018 finalists drew on all their experience to come from behind and knock Japan out on penalties in the round of 16 but they surely cannot afford a slow start against Friday's opponents.

The winner of Netherlands v Argentina awaits in the next round with the eight teams remaining set to be cut to just four.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Croatia v Brazil on TV and online.

When is Croatia v Brazil?

Croatia v Brazil will kick off at 3pm on Friday 9th December 2022.

Croatia v Brazil team news

Croatia predicted line-up: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Petkovic, Perisic

Brazil predicted line-up: Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Danilo; Paqueta, Casemiro; Raphinha, Neymar, Vincius Jr; Richarlison

Croatia v Brazil prediction

South Korea tried to take the game to Brazil in the round of 16 but we can rest assured that Friday's opponents will not make those same mistakes – though that may not make much of a difference to the result.

There's no denying the quality and experience Croatia have to call upon in the likes of Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, and Ivan Perisic, and they will look to keep things tight, but if they give up the sort of opportunities they did against Canada and Belgium, Neymar and co will punish them.

The Brazilians are oozing with confidence and it would not be a surprise to see them put on another show as they close in on the semi-finals.

Our prediction: Croatia 0-3 Brazil (17/2 at bet365)

Croatia v Brazil odds

bet365 odds: Croatia (8/1) Draw (7/2) Brazil (4/11)

