Hansi Flick's side must win, as well as Spain beating Japan on Thursday, for Germany to finish second in Group E behind their European rivals.

Germany head into their final World Cup group game against Costa Rica knowing they must win to have a chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Germany come into this one on the back of their 1-1 draw against Spain, with Niclas Fullkrug's 83rd minute goal earning them a crucial point.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, have bounced back from their disastrous 7-0 defeat against Spain in their opening group game.

They beat Japan 1-0 last time out and they're in with a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Costa Rica must beat Germany and hope that Spain better Japan or it finishes level in the other Group E game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Costa Rica v Germany on TV and online.

When is Costa Rica v Germany?

Costa Rica v Germany will take place on Thursday 1st December 2022.

Costa Rica v Germany kick-off time

Costa Rica v Germany will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Costa Rica v Germany on?

Costa Rica v Germany will be shown live on ITV4 with live coverage from 6:15pm.

How to live stream Costa Rica v Germany online

You can also live stream the Costa Rica v Germany game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Costa Rica v Germany referee

The referee for Costa Rica v Germany has been confirmed as Stephanie Frappart of Germany.

Costa Rica v Germany odds

Costa Rica v Germany prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full Costa Rica v Germany predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

