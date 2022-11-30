Hansi Flick's men had a disaster start to the tournament when losing to Japan, but they settled themselves and earned a point against Spain last time out.

Germany know anything but a win against Costa Rica on Thursday will see them crash out of the World Cup in Qatar at the group stages.

Germany must beat Costa Rica and hope that Spain beat Japan for them to finish second in Group E and reach the knockout stages.

Costa Rica showed great determination to beat Japan last time after their horror show in their 7-0 defeat against Spain in the opening game.

Luis Fernando Suarez's men need to beat Germany and hope Spain win against Japan for them to get out of the group.

Costa Rica can also top the group if they win and it finishes level in Spain v Japan.

When is Costa Rica v Germany?

Costa Rica v Germany will kick off at 7pm on Thursday 1st December 2022.

Costa Rica v Germany team news

Costa Rica predicted line-up: Navas; Fuller, Duarte, Watson, Calvo, Oviedo; Borges, Tejeda; Campbell, Torres; Contreras.

Germany predicted line-up: Neuer; Klostermann, Sule, Rudiger, Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan; Gnabry, Musiala, Sane; Fullkrug.



Costa Rica v Germany prediction

Germany know they need to put in a performance against Costa Rica to get out of the group and reach the knockout stages.

Hansi Flick will get his side fired up and Germany will be taking inspiration from Spain's demolition of Costa Rica in their opening fixture.

It's hard to see anything but a convincing Germany win.

Our prediction: Costa Rica 0-3 Germany (13/2 at bet365)

