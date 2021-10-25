What channel is Chelsea v Southampton Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

For the second time within a month, Chelsea will be hosting Southampton at Stamford Bridge as the fight for the quarters of the Carobao Cup heats up.

Advertisement

The two previously clashed in early October as part of the Premier League which saw the Blues dispatch their visitors by three goals to one, but Southampton now have an early shot at revenge.

The Saints side have rebounded and remain unbeaten in their last two games, advancing to the round of 16 in the Carabao Cup fixtures despite struggling in the Premier League.

Check out Carabao Cup fixtures on TV

However they will have their work cut out taking on Thomas Tuchel’s men, who not only lifted the Champions League trophy earlier this year but have been on electrifying form recently, beating Norwich City by an incredible seven goals in their last match.

Chelsea are now on an impressive unbeaten run of four games – will they make it a fifth?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Southampton on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Chelsea v Southampton?

Chelsea v Southampton will take place on Tuesday 26th October 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Southampton will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Preston v Liverpool.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Southampton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest Carabao Cup highlights on Quest TV from 10:30pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Southampton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Quest TV online via discovery+ as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Chelsea v Southampton team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Arrizabalaga; Chalobah, Christensen, Sarr, Alonso; Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Niguez; Ziyech, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

Southampton predicted XI: Forster; Valery, Lyanco, Salisu, Perraud; Diallo, Romeu, Djenepo, Armstrong; Redmond, Adams

Chelsea v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (4/9) Draw (7/2) Southampton (6/1)*.

For all the latest Carabao Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Southampton

Both teams will be rotating out their squad for this match, so Chelsea will have to fare without the line-up that has delivered consistently in the last few matches.

However even the Blue’s reserves will be too strong against Southampton, despite the Saints improving since their last clash less than a month ago. The south coast side’s attack will seriously struggle without captain James Ward-Prowse who remains suspended, and Chelsea is especially known for their formidable defence.

It’s therefore a question of how much of the magic of the last four games this adapted Chelsea squad can capture – but the match will likely end with Southampton bowing out of the Carabao Cup.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2 – 0 Southampton (11/2 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.