What channel is Chelsea v Brighton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea are wobbling as the next round of Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video comes into view this week.

Advertisement

The Blues face Brighton knowing that anything less than a win would open the door for sides below them to tighten the gap.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have won just two of their last five Premier League matches, though Romelu Lukaku came to the rescue with the effective match-winner against Aston Villa on his return from injury.

Brighton have finally ended their 11-game winless streak and remarkably remain in the top half with renewed optimism.

The Seagulls defeated Brentford on Boxing Day evening to stomp back into the top 10 and will now be looking to rebuild some momentum.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Brighton on TV and online.

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Chelsea v Brighton?

Chelsea v Brighton will take place on Wednesday 29th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Brighton will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week, including Man Utd v Burnley on Thursday evening.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to live stream Chelsea v Brighton online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 7pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch All or Nothing: Juventus as well as all the Premier League action, while upcoming documentaries such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal are coming to the platform in 2022.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Brighton on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Chelsea v Brighton team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi; Ziyech, Lukaku, Mount

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Lamptey, Webster, Burn, Cucurella; Mac Allister, Mwepu, Moder; March, Maupay, Welbeck

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Chelsea v Brighton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (2/5) Draw (15/4) Brighton (7/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Brighton

Chelsea have lacked the presence of Lukaku – or any focal point – up front throughout his injury. He hasn’t been in terrific goalscoring form for Chelsea since returning to the club, but his natural striker instincts have been missed.

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner have failed to convince Tuchel that they can step up and bear the goalscoring burden, though Mason Mount has continued to glisten this term.

Brighton have been desperate to shake off their habit of picking up 1-1 draws, but they’d take exactly that here.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Brighton (8/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.