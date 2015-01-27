This will be Murray's 15th Grand Slam semi final of his career – but can he do even better and make it through to the final?

Murray will now play Tomas Berdych on Thursday morning from 8.30am, and if he comes through that challenge will compete in the final on Sunday 1 February, live on BBC as well as British Eurosport.

Czech player Berdych is training with Murray's former coach Dani Vallverdu, and defeated Rafael Nadal in straight sets on his way to the semi finals.

Murray's main tournament rival is world number one Novak Djokovic, who plays his quarter final match against Canadian Milos Raonic tomorrow morning.

Assuming Djokovic comes through unscathed, he will have a semi final against either Stan Wawrinka or Kei Nishikori ahead of a possible Murray-Djokovic final on Sunday.

If Murray reaches Sunday's final, this will be the first time he has reached a Grand Slam final since winning Wimbledon in 2013.

And, with Nadal and Roger Federer both out of the picture, the Australian Open could be a golden chance for Murray to get 2015 off to a flyer.

Keep up with Andy Murray's progress and watch all the action from the Australian Open's men's singles here:

Stan Wawrinka v Kei Nishikori Wednesday from 3am British Eurosport 1

Novak Djokovic v Milos Raonic Wednesday 8.30am British Eurosport 1

Andy Murray v Tomas Berdych Thursday 8.30am British Eurosport 1

Men's second semi final Friday 8.30am British Eurosport 1

Men's singles final Sunday 8.15am BBC2, 8am British Eurosport 1