The Indomitable Lions were beaten 1-0 by Switzerland last Thursday to take their sorry World Cup record to eight defeats in a row.

Cameroon and Serbia meet in a must-win clash after both teams lost their opening match in Group G.

Rigobert Song's team have to face World Cup favourites Brazil in their final group game so anything less than three points here could prove fatal to their chances of progressing to the last 16.

Serbia found Richarlison too hot to handle in their 2-0 defeat to Brazil and will believe they are effectively playing for second place in Group G behind the Selecao.

The two nations have only met once before when the Eastern Europeans got the best of a seven-goal thriller in 2010.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Cameroon v Serbia on TV and online.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | World Cup 2022 fixtures | Best players in the world 2022

When is Cameroon v Serbia?

Cameroon v Serbia will take place on Monday 28th November 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Cameroon v Serbia kick-off time

Cameroon v Serbia will kick off at 10am.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

What TV channel is Cameroon v Serbia on?

Cameroon v Serbia will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 9am.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our World Cup presenters, pundits and commentators guide

How to live stream Cameroon v Serbia online

You can also live stream the Cameroon v Serbia game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Cameroon v Serbia radio

Every single match of the World Cup will be broadcast live on radio, including this one.

All 64 matches will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, so you can choose which set of commentators and experts you'd like to guide you through the tournament.

Cameroon v Serbia referee

The referee for Cameroon v Serbia is yet to be confirmed. We'll update you as soon as we know.

Cameroon v Serbia odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Cameroon (17/4) Draw (11/4) Serbia (7/10)*

For all the latest World Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Cameroon v Serbia prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full Cameroon v Serbia predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Check out our World Cup hub for all the latest from Qatar 2022, including match previews, predictions and analysis.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.