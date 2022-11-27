The Indomitable Lions were beaten 1-0 by Switzerland last Thursday, which took their run of successive World Cup losses to eight.

Cameroon and Serbia are bidding to keep their World Cup hopes alive after suffering defeats in their opening fixtures.

Striker Vincent Aboubakar was surprisingly named among the substitutes for the opener and could return to the XI as head coach Rigobert Song attempts to get his attack firing.

Serbia had a trickier task against Brazil but failed to lay a glove on the World Cup favourites in the 2-0 defeat.

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic had little to work with upfront so head coach Dragan Stojkovic will look to creative duo Dusan Tadic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to bring their A game to this crunch match.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Cameroon v Serbia on TV and online.

When is Cameroon v Serbia?

Cameroon v Serbia will kick off at 10am on Monday 28th November 2022.

Cameroon v Serbia team news

Cameroon predicted line-up: Onana; Fai, Castelletto, N'Koulou, Tolo; Zambo-Anguissa, Gouet, Hongla; Mbeumo, Aboubakar, Ekambi

Serbia predicted line-up: Milinkovic-Savic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Lukic, Gudelj, Mladenovic; S.Milinkovic-Savic, Tadic; Mitrovic

Cameroon v Serbia prediction

Cameroon showed flashes of brilliance on the break against Switzerland but will need to throw caution to the wind and pick up all three points because they face Brazil in their final group game.

Serbia's main men should get more time on the ball than they managed against Brazil, which would play into their hands.

If they can get quality balls into the box for Mitrovic and Vlahovic to attack then the powerful attacking duo are capable of bullying the Indomitable Lions' defence.

Our prediction: Cameroon 1-2 Serbia (17/2 at bet365)

Cameroon v Serbia odds

