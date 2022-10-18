Both clubs suffered frustrating defeats on Saturday but with games coming thick and fast ahead of the winter World Cup break, they won't have to wait long for a chance to bounce back.

The first game of the midweek Premier League TV schedule sees Nottingham Forest head down to the South Coast as Brighton host them at the Amex.

It was as if the Seagulls had rolled the clocks back to the early days of Graham Potter's tenure as they were unable to make the most of their chances and slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Brentford – with Ivan Toney and David Raya providing the heroics for the Bees.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, fell to a seventh defeat in eight games in a tale of two VAR penalties at Molineux. Ruben Neves buried his spot kick but Brennan Johnson saw his attempt from 12 yards saved by Jose Sa and managerless Wolves ran out 1-0 winners.

Both Cooper and new Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi will be desperate to see their sides get back to winning ways on Tuesday evening, which given the way they set up their teams should make for fantastic viewing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Nottingham Forest?

Brighton v Nottingham Forest will take place on Tuesday 19th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week including Man Utd v Tottenham.

What TV channel is Brighton v Nottingham Forest on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 7pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can also watch All or Nothing: Juventus and Rooney as well as all the Premier League action and the popular All or Nothing: Arsenal series.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

How to live stream Brighton v Nottingham Forest online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Brighton v Nottingham Forest team news

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Dunk; Lamptey, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupiñán; Trossard, Welbeck, Lallana

Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Henderson; Williams, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo; Yates, Mangala, Kouyaté; Lingard, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Brighton v Nottingham Forest odds

bet365 odds: Brighton (2/5) Draw (15/4) Nottingham Forest (6/1)*

Our prediction: Brighton v Nottingham Forest

With games against Chelsea and Manchester City before the end of October, De Zerbi will know how important three points against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening would be.

His side were punished for failing to make the most of their chances against Brentford and though that is now two defeats on the bounce, the Italian coach is unlikely to have been too concerned about recent performances. The Seagulls can still go fifth with a win tomorrow evening, which should be motivation enough.

Cooper will be tempted to take Johnson out of the firing line after his penalty miss against Wolves and will likely shuffle the pack once again as he continues to search for the winning formula.

Nottingham Forest would love to imitate Brighton's model and growth into the top flight but Tuesday may remind them that they've still got a little while to go.

Our prediction: Brighton 2-1 Nottingham Forest (17/2 at bet365)

