What channel is Brentford v Arsenal Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Friday night sees the return of Premier League football after a summer of highs and lows in the game, with England having come within a penalty shootout of being crowned European Champions.

Domestic top-flight football is now back on the agenda and if the Premier League fixtures for the opening weekend of the season are anything to go by we should be in for a rollercoaster season.

Arsenal begin with a cross-London trip on Friday, seeking to secure a strong start to the new campaign after a forgettable season last term.

The Gunners have splashed £50m on Ben White and also added Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares to their squad.

As for Brentford, boss Thomas Frank has a big job on his hands to keep the Bees in the top flight in their debut season. Brentford have also strengthened, with Kristoffer Ajer and Frank Onyeka joining the club over the summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Brentford v Arsenal on TV?

Brentford v Arsenal will take place on Friday 13th August 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brentford v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Manchester United v Leeds United, which kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Brentford v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Brentford v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Brentford v Arsenal team news

Brentford: Ivan Toney is a concern ahead of the game after missing Brentford’s last pre-season friendly, while Joshua Da Silva misses the clash with a hip issue.

Onyeka should start, while Marcus Forss could get the nod up front on his own if Toney is absent.

Arsenal: Thomas Partey is out until mid-September with an ankle injury, as is Eddie Nketiah. Rob Holding is rated 50/50 for the game.

White should start in the centre of defence alongside Pablo Mari. Sambi Lokonga could also start, while Bukayo Saka may get the nod on the left flank.

Brentford v Arsenal odds

Our prediction: Brentford v Arsenal

Arsenal started last season with a convincing 3-0 win over Fulham and don’t be surprised if they deliver an equally emphatic result here, with Brentford sweating on Toney’s fitness.

Arteta has strengthened his side over the summer and White’s inclusion should finally give the Gunners some defensive stability. Now it’s time for the midfield to flex its muscle and control this game.

You never know which Arsenal will turn up for a Premier League matchday but they should in reality run out comfortable victors here. Don’t be surprised if Emile Smith Rowe starts behind Alexandre Lacazette.

Our prediction: Brentford 0-3 Arsenal (16/1 at bet365)

