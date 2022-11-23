The Selecao secured a 2-0 victory over the Eastern Europeans at Russia 2018 and a repeat would offer encouragement that they can secure a record-extending sixth title.

Brazil are bidding to kick off their Group G campaign by beating Serbia at a second successive World Cup.

Tite's attacking squad is jam-packed full of Premier League talent including Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Martinelli and Lucas Paqueta while Neymar and Vinicius Junior add the x-factor.

Brazil are the favourites to win the whole thing having reeled off seven victories in a row, but Serbia will be no pushovers having topped a World Cup qualification group containing Portugal and avoiding defeat in their last five fixtures.

Aleksandar Mitrovic usually leads the line for Dragan Stojkovic's side but the Fulham striker faces a race against time to prove his fitness.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brazil v Serbia on TV and online.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | World Cup 2022 fixtures | Best players in the world 2022

When is Brazil v Serbia?

Brazil v Serbia will take place on Thursday 24th November 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brazil v Serbia kick-off time

Brazil v Serbia will kick off at 7pm.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Brazil v Serbia on?

Brazil v Serbia will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 6:30pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our World Cup presenters, pundits and commentators guide.

How to live stream Brazil v Serbia online

You can also live stream the Brazil v Serbia game online via the BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Brazil v Serbia referee

The referee for Brazil v Serbia has been confirmed as Alireza Faghani of Iran.

Brazil v Serbia odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Brazil (4/9) Draw (10/3) Serbia (6/1)*

For all the latest World Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Brazil v Serbia prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full Brazil v Serbia predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.