The Selecao are looking to win the tournament for a record-extending sixth time and head coach Tite has taken an attack-heavy squad featuring the likes of Neymar, Vinícius Júnior and Gabriel Jesus to Qatar.

World Cup favourites Brazil will be hoping to kick off their campaign with a bang.

Brazil will expect to top Group G so Serbia are likely to be playing for second place, but they'll fancy their chances of progressing after beating Portugal to top spot in World Cup qualification.

Serbia are sweating on record goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic's fitness, although Juventus hotshot Dusan Vlahovic is hardly a bad back-up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brazil v Serbia on TV and online.

When is Brazil v Serbia?

Brazil v Serbia will kick off at 7pm on Thursday 24th November 2022.

Brazil v Serbia team news

Brazil predicted line-up: Alisson; Danilo, Militao, Silva, Sandro; Casemiro, Fred, Paqueta; Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius

Serbia predicted line-up: Milinkovic-Savic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Lazovic, Gudelj, Lukic, Kostic; Tadic, Milinkovic-Savic; Vlahovic

Brazil v Serbia prediction

You'd fancy Serbia to cause Brazil problems thanks to their attacking threats, but the South Americans should have enough firepower of their own to prevail with all three points in what should prove to be an entertaining match to round off Thursday's action in Qatar.

Tite's team are seeking an eighth-successive victory in all competitions and can take the opportunity to justify the hype with a statement performance.

Talisman Neymar has been in red-hot form for his club, Paris Saint-Germain, and will be looking to add to his decent World Cup record of six goals in 10 appearances.

Our prediction: Brazil 3-1 Serbia (12/1 at bet365)

Brazil v Serbia odds

