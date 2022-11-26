Belgium rode their luck against Canada, with Alphonso Davies missing a penalty before Michy Batshuayi fired home in the 44th minute.

Belgium and Morocco go head to head on Sunday afternoon in more Group F action. Roberto Martinez's side are top of the group after the first round of fixtures following their 1-0 win against Canada on Wednesday night.

Kevin De Bruyne and co looked a little lacklustre, but Canada were brilliant and they'll give Morocco and Croatia a tough game.

Morocco played out a stalemate against Croatia in Wednesday's other Group F game. It finished 0-0, with both sides struggling to create many clear-cut chances.

Walid Regragui's men showed how hard they are to break down, which follows on from their World Cup qualifying campaign. Morocco won all six of their outings, scoring 20 and conceding just once.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Belgium v Morocco on TV and online.

When is Belgium v Morocco?

Belgium v Morocco will take place on Sunday 27th November 2022.

Belgium v Morocco kick-off time

Belgium v Morocco will kick off at 1pm.

What TV channel is Belgium v Morocco on?

Belgium v Morocco will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 12:30pm.

How to live stream Belgium v Morocco online

You can also live stream the Belgium v Morocco game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Belgium v Morocco radio

Every single match of the World Cup will be broadcast live on radio, including this one.

All 64 matches will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, so you can choose which set of commentators and experts you'd like to guide you through the tournament.

Belgium v Morocco referee

The referee for Belgium v Morocco is yet to be confirmed. We'll update you as soon as we know.

Belgium v Morocco odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Belgium (1/1) Draw (5/2) Morocco (11/4)*

For all the latest World Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Belgium v Morocco prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full Belgium v Morocco predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

