Michy Batshuayi's goal on Wednesday night was enough to secure Belgium all three points against an impressive Canada side.

Belgium's World Cup campaign continues on Sunday as Roberto Martinez's side face Morocco in Group F.

Belgium's stars know a victory against Morocco will all but book their place in the knockout stages in Qatar.

Morocco looked solid against Croatia as both sides played out a 0-0 draw in a game lacking chances.

Despite Walid Regragui's side not doing much when attacking, their defence, including Achraf Hakimi and Romain Saiss, was hard to break down and they'll be hoping to keep Belgium out on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Belgium v Morocco on TV and online.

When is Belgium v Morocco?

Belgium v Morocco will kick off at 1pm on Sunday 27th November 2022.

Belgium v Morocco team news

Belgium predicted line-up: Courtois; Dendoncker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Castagne, Tielemans, Witsel, Carrasco; De Bruyne, Hazard, Batshuayi.

Morocco predicted line-up: Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saïss, Attiyat-Allah; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

Belgium v Morocco prediction

Belgium have plenty of attacking talent and they'll be confident of getting on the scoresheet. Kevin De Bruyne was poor by his incredibly high standards against Canada and the Manchester City man will be desperate to bounce back on Sunday.

Morocco, however, are hard to break down and they'll want to soak up Belgium's pressure and hit them on the counter attack. It will likely be a close affair that could end up in a draw.

Our prediction: Belgium 1-1 Morocco (6/1 at bet365)

Belgium v Morocco odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Belgium (1/1) Draw (5/2) Morocco (11/4)*

