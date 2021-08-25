What channel is AZ Alkmaar v Celtic Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Celtic are in a better position than they could’ve realistically hoped for going into their Europa League play-off second leg clash with AZ Alkmaar.

The Bhoys were handed the tricky draw but overcame their Dutch opponents 2-0 at Celtic Park with a goal from Kyogo Furuhashi and own goal from Timo Letschert.

Boss Ange Postecoglu is finding a rhythm from his team following an opening day Scottish Premiership defeat.

Since that loss to Hearts, Celtic have won six in a row, scoring a remarkable 24 goals in that time. Their last trip out resulted in a 6-0 win over St Mirren, but now the focus will turn to the other end of the pitch.

A two-goal cushion gives Celtic plenty to defend, but how deep will they sit during this one? Or will Postecoglu encourage his men to attack and kill the tie on the front foot?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch AZ Alkmaar v Celtic on TV and online.

When is AZ Alkmaar v Celtic on TV?

AZ Alkmaar v Celtic will take place on Thursday 26th August 2021.

What time is kick-off?

AZ Alkmaar v Celtic will kick off at 7:15pm.

What TV channel is AZ Alkmaar v Celtic on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 from 6:45pm, which you can subscribe to for £11.99 a month.

How to live stream AZ Alkmaar v Celtic online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

AZ Alkmaar v Celtic team news

AZ Alkmaar predicted XI: TBC

Celtic predicted XI: TBC

AZ Alkmaar v Celtic odds

bet365 odds: AZ Alkmaar (11/10) Draw (13/5) Celtic (19/10)*

Our prediction: AZ Alkmaar v Celtic

We wrote Celtic off in the first leg, but they proved us wrong – and probably many of their own fans.

It’s been an electric few weeks for the Bhoys but as mentioned, all eyes will turn to their rearguard for this one. Expect Celtic to dig deep for as long as possible and turn the first half into a scrappy, cagey affair.

If they can reach half-time with the two-goal lead intact, don’t expect Postecoglu to suddenly release the handbrake. AZ Alkmaar could win the battle, but Celtic are well-poised to win the war.

Our prediction: AZ Alkmaar 1-0 Celtic (12/1 at bet365)

