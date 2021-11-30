What channel is Aston Villa v Man City Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City could claim top spot in the table during this week’s round of Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video.

Pep Guardiola’s men face Aston Villa in the Midlands just one point shy of Chelsea, who have led the league for most of the fledgling campaign.

City scraped a victory against an impressive West Ham side at the Etihad this weekend and will hope to record another positive result against a team on the up.

Steven Gerrard couldn’t have asked for a better start to life in Premier League management. Victories over Brighton and Crystal Palace – two teams looking up this term – have calmed doubters of his ability.

Aston Villa boast lofty ambitions going forward and this game will be a massive test that Gerrard will relish taking on.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Man City on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Man City?

Aston Villa v Man City will take place on Wednesday 1st December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Man City will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week, including Man Utd v Arsenal on Thursday evening.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Man City online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which also means you can watch upcoming documentaries such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Juventus as well as some Premier League matches in December.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Man City on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Aston Villa v Man City team news

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Mings, Konsa, Targett; Ramsey, Nakamba, McGinn; Buendia, Watkins, Bailey

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Aston Villa v Man City odds

Our prediction: Aston Villa v Man City

Villa Park will be rocking for this one as City roll into town. Gerrard hasn’t missed a step yet and a big performance here, regardless of the result, would further add to his credentials as a top-level manager.

Three of the four goals scored in Gerrard’s two games have all come towards the end of games, and he’ll hope for similar against City.

Expect Villa to dig deep as they settle into the rhythm of the game before attempting to hit City in the dying stages. However, City’s quality is growing – they’re simply finding a way to win games by any means necessary and that could spell trouble for Stevie G.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Man City (17/2 at bet365)

