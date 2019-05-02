However, Arsenal have struggled to replicate that form in the Premier League race for a top four finish.

Europa League final: When is the big game? How to watch on TV and online

Unai Emery’s side have lost three domestic games in a row, conceding three goals in each to Crystal Palace, Wolves and Leicester.

More like this

Defensive frailties will be a huge concern for Emery as he aims to secure his fourth Europa League trophy.

Valencia will be stern opponents for Arsenal with the La Liga outfit only losing seven games in the league during this campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Arsenal v Valencia game on TV and online.

What time is the Arsenal v Valencia game?

Arsenal v Valencia will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 2nd May 2019.

How to watch and live stream Arsenal v Valencia

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Arsenal have upped their game for the Europa League in their most recent ties, regardless of their Premier League form.

However, that mentality can’t be sustained forever and won’t always bear fruit with such a terrible defensive record in recent weeks.

The Gunners have produced some strong displays to get this far but they could be put to the sword at the Emirates.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Valencia

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.