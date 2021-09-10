What channel is Arsenal v Norwich Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal have a second chance to kick-start their season following the international break after a shocking start to their 2021/22 campaign that has led to them sitting rock bottom of the table.

The Gunners have conceded nine without scoring for themselves so far. They boast the worst goal difference in the league, they are one of just two teams yet to notch and a potentially harrowing north London derby day is looming large.

Mikel Arteta knows he needs results from his squad given the amount of investment in the team over the summer, starting with one of the most favourable fixtures on the list.

Norwich have started their Premier League season where they left their relegation campaign – in the bottom three.

Fans would be forgiven for a deeply cynical air of ‘here we go again’ but given Arsenal’s strife, travelling Canaries will be hopeful of picking up points at a toxic Emirates Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Norwich on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Norwich?

Arsenal v Norwich will take place on Saturday 11th September 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Norwich will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Leeds v Liverpool at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Norwich on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Arsenal v Norwich online

This game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Arsenal v Norwich team news

Arsenal predicted XI: Leno; Maitland-Niles, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Pepe; Aubameyang

Norwich predicted XI: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, McLean, Lees-Melou; Cantwell, Pukki, Rashica

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Arsenal v Norwich odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v Norwich

In six games from the two teams combined, they’ve only found the net once and conceded 19 in that time. Something simply has to change in this one.

Expect the defences to firm up and solidify in a game that is likely to be decided by very little.

Arsenal’s youngsters put West Brom to the sword in a 6-0 victory over the Championship front-runners in the Carabao Cup before their humbling 5-0 loss to Man City. Arteta would be wise to trust youth to dig the experienced stars out of a deep hole to reset their season.

Our prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Norwich (15/2 at bet365)

