Lionel Scaloni's side qualified comfortably for the tournament, with Messi and Lautaro Martinez dominating in that period, with both of them netting seven goals.

Argentina's World Cup campaign kicks off against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning in Lionel Messi's final chance to lift his most coveted trophy.

Argentina also come into the Qatar World Cup on the back of their Copa America success last year, which saw Messi and co beat Brazil 1-0 in the final.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, know they're up against it in a World Cup group with Argentina, Poland and Mexico. It's their sixth World Cup appearance and they last qualified from the group in 1994.

They did well in qualifying and topped their group after losing just one of their 10 games.

Saudi Arabia are solid defensively, however they struggle going forward and that could cost them against top quality opposition like Messi and Argentina.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Argentina v Saudi Arabia on TV and online.

When is Argentina v Saudi Arabia?

Argentina v Saudi Arabia will take place on Tuesday 22nd November 2022.

Argentina v Saudi Arabia kick-off time

Argentina v Saudi Arabia will kick off at 10am.

What TV channel is Argentina v Saudi Arabia on?

Argentina v Saudi Arabia will be shown live on ITV with live coverage from 9am.

How to live stream Argentina v Saudi Arabia online

You can also live stream the Argentina v Saudi Arabia game online via the ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Argentina v Saudi Arabia referee

The referee for Argentina v Saudi Arabia has been confirmed as Slavko Vincic from Slovenia.

Argentina v Saudi Arabia odds

Argentina (1/6) Draw (13/2) Saudi Arabia (14/1)*

Argentina v Saudi Arabia prediction

You can check out the full Argentina v Saudi Arabia predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

