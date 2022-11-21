Lionel Scaloni's side will be desperate to get off to a flying start and build on their solid qualifying campaign, which saw them go unbeaten.

Argentina v Saudi Arabia kicks off the Group C action on Tuesday morning at the World Cup in Qatar.

It's also Lionel Messi's final chance to lift football's biggest prize, however that won't affect Saudi Arabia trying to cause a major upset and beat Argentina.

Argentina will then turn their attention to a South American clash with Mexico before facing off against Poland in their final group game.

When is Argentina v Saudi Arabia?

Argentina v Saudi Arabia will kick off at 10am on Tuesday 22nd November 2022.

Argentina v Saudi Arabia team news

Argentina predicted line-up: Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Paredes, Lo Celso, Rodrigo de Paul; Di Maria, Martinez, Messi.

Saudi Arabia predicted line-up: Al-Owais; Abdulhamid, Altambakti, Al-Amri, Al-Shahrani; Al-Faraj, Al-Malki, Kanno; Al-Muwallad, Al-Buraikan, Al-Dawsari.

Argentina v Saudi Arabia prediction

Lionel Messi and co will see the Saudi Arabia showdown as the perfect opportunity to kickstart their World Cup run.

Argentina come into the clash as heavy favourites and they'll be keen to stamp their impact on Group C.

Lionel Scaloni has plenty of attacking talent to choose from including Messi, Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria of Juventus.

It's hard to see past anything but a comfortable Argentina win, despite Saudi Arabia's impressive record in qualifying.

Our prediction: Argentina 3-0 Saudi Arabia (11/2 at bet365)

Argentina v Saudi Arabia odds

Argentina (1/6) Draw (13/2) Saudi Arabia (14/1)*

