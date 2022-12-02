The South Americans have made a solid comeback following their opening game 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia. They were left feeling utterly humiliated but have channelled their emotions into a pair of group-winning performances.

Argentina take on Australia in the Round of 16 at the World Cup 2022 as Lionel Messi's men continue to gain strength in this tournament.

This game, as Group C winners, is exactly where they would've wanted to be prior to the tournament, and as far as Lionel Scaloni can see, his side are right where he wants them.

One team who may not have expected to start in this match are Australia, who have upset all the odds to qualify from a tricky Group D.

A humbling defeat to France was followed up by victories over Tunisia and Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark to secure only their second ever appearance in the knockout stages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Argentina v Australia on TV and online.

When is Argentina v Australia?

Argentina v Australia will take place on Saturday 3rd December 2022.

Argentina v Australia kick-off time

Argentina v Australia will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Argentina v Australia on?

Argentina v Australia will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 6:20pm.

How to live stream Argentina v Australia online

You can also live stream the Argentina v Australia game online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Argentina v Australia referee

The referee for Argentina v Australia is yet to be confirmed. We'll update you as soon as we know.

Argentina v Australia radio

Every single match of the World Cup will be broadcast live on radio, including this one.

All 64 matches will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, so you can choose which set of commentators and experts you'd like to guide you through the tournament.

Argentina v Australia prediction

