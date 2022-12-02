Lionel Messi's men were humbled by Saudi Arabia in their opening gambit in this tournament but recovered well to win Group C.

Argentina begin their World Cup knockout games with a potential banana skin encounter with Australia.

Australia were also brought low in their opener, a 4-1 defeat at the hands of reigning champions France, but hit back with impressive victories over Tunisia and Denmark to qualify.

There are no easy games in the World Cup knockout rounds. Favourable draws, yes. Easy games, absolutely not.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Argentina v Australia in the World Cup 2022 Round of 16.

When is Argentina v Australia?

Argentina v Australia will kick off at 7pm on Saturday 3rd December 2022.

Argentina v Australia team news

Argentina predicted line-up: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

Australia predicted line-up: Ryan; Degenek, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Leckie, Mooy, Irvine, Goodwin; Duke, McGree



Argentina v Australia prediction

Whatever we said about no easy games, there is a distinct gulf in quality between these two sides.

Expect a staunch Australian defensive effort in the first half. Expect them to turn the game into a cagey, gritty, bitty slug-fest.

However, once the Australian dam bursts, expect Messi and his mates to flood in, to devastating effect.

Our prediction: Argentina 3-0 Australia (6/1 at bet365)

Argentina v Australia odds

bet365 odds: Argentina (1/5) Draw (6/1) Australia (14/1)*

