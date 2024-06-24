Having made light work of their opening games, the Spanish have the freedom to rest and rotate on Monday evening – though they will be wary of surrendering any of the momentum they've built up ahead of the knockout stages.

Albania certainly won't make things easy for them, as they know that they'll likely need to beat Spain to stand any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

They were unfortunate not to take anything from their opener against Italy and earned a point against Croatia, which means that a victory should be enough to reach the round of 16 – either in second place or as one of the four best third-place finishers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for how to watch Albania v Spain on TV and online.

When is Albania v Spain?

Albania v Spain will take place on Monday 24th June 2024.

Albania v Spain kick-off time

Albania v Spain will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Albania v Spain on?

Albania v Spain will be shown live on BBC Two with live coverage from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Albania v Spain online

You can also live stream Albania v Spain online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Albania v Spain on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Albania v Spain odds

