Africa Cup of Nations TV fixtures today: Watch games live, dates and times

Your complete guide to the Africa Cup of Nations fixtures on TV in the coming weeks including dates and kick-off times.

Africa Cup of Nations TV

Published:

At long last, the Africa Cup of Nations returns to the forefront of world football after two re-schedules and almost three years without a tournament.

The last AFCON was hosted in the summer of 2019 in Egypt. Algeria emerged victorious, spearheaded by Riyad Mahrez, to claim the second title in their history.

Of course, plenty of drama on and off the field has enveloped the globe since then. Players will be itching to get going in the finals which will take place across Cameroon.

A host of Premier League superstars have been released by their clubs to compete for the crown, including Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Fans across the world will be salivating at the prospect of a full international tournament, and UK-based supporters and neutrals can bask in the news that all 52 matches will be shown live on TV.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Africa Cup of Nations TV fixtures schedule including every game you can watch live in the UK, and we’ll keep you updated throughout the whole tournament.

When is Africa Cup of Nations?

The Africa Cup of Nations runs from Sunday 9th January 2022 until Sunday 6th February 2022.

The tournament was originally slated to be played last summer, but hot weather conditions were deemed unfavourable and in January 2020 – prior to the COVID-19 pandemic – the tournament was moved to January-February 2021.

In June 2020, the decision was made to shift the tournament for the second time, into its final slot in January-February 2022, though the tournament will retain the name ‘2021 Africa Cup of Nations’.

What TV channel is Africa Cup of Nations on TV?

Sky Sports are the exclusive broadcasters of the entire tournament with all 52 matches to be shown across their platforms on TV and online.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract and can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Africa Cup of Nations fixtures

All UK time.

Group Stages

Sunday 9th January

Group A: Cameron v Burkina Faso (4pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group A: Ethiopia v Cape Verde (7pm) Sky Sports Football

Monday 10th January

Group B: Senegal v Zimbabwe (1pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group B: Guinea v Malawi (4pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group C: Morocco v Ghana (4pm) Sky Sports Football
Group C: Comoros v Gabon (7pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Tuesday 11th January

Group E: Algeria v Sierra Leone (1pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group D: Nigeria v Egypt (4pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group D: Sudan v Guinea-Bissau (7pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Wednesday 12th January

Group F: Tunisia v Mali (1pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group F: Mauritania v Gambia (4pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group E: Equatorial Guinea v Ivory Coast Sky Sports Premier League

Thursday 13th January

Group A: Cameroon v Ethiopia (4pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group A: Cape Verde v Burkina Faso (7pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Friday 14th January

Group B: Senegal v Guinea (1pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group B: Malawi v Zimbabwe (4pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group C: Morocco v Comoros (4pm) Sky Sports Football
Group C: Gabon v Ghana (7pm) Sky Sports Football

Saturday 15th January

Group D: Nigeria v Sudan (4pm) Sky Sports Football
Group D: Guinea-Bissau v Egypt (7pm) Sky Sports Football

Sunday 16th January

Group F: Gambia v Mali (1pm) Sky Sports Mix
Group E: Ivory Coast v Sierra Leone (4pm) Sky Sports Football
Group F: Tunisia v Mauritania (4pm) Sky Sports Mix
Group E: Algeria v Equatorial Guinea (7pm) Sky Sports Mix

Monday 17th January

Group A: Burkina Faso v Ethiopia (4pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group A: Cape Verde v Cameroon (4pm) Sky Sports Football

Tuesday 18th January

Group B: Malawi v Senegal (4pm) Sky Sports Football
Group B: Zimbabwe v Guinea (4pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group C: Gabon v Morocco (7pm) Sky Sports Football
Group C: Ghana v Comoros (7pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Wednesday 19th January

Group D: Egypt v Sudan (7pm) Sky Sports Football
Group D: Guinea-Bissau v Nigeria (7pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Thursday 20th January

Group E: Ivory Coast v Algeria (4pm) Sky Sports Football
Group E: Sierra Leone v Equatorial Guinea (4pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group F: Gambia v Tunisia (7pm) Sky Sports Football
Group F: Mali v Mauritania (7pm) Sky Sports Premier League

Last 16

Sunday 23rd January

TBC v TBC (4pm)

TBC v TBC (7pm)

Monday 24th January

TBC v TBC (4pm)

TBC v TBC (7pm)

Tuesday 25th January

TBC v TBC (4pm)

TBC v TBC (7pm)

Wednesday 26th January

TBC v TBC (4pm)

TBC v TBC (7pm)

Quarter-finals

Saturday 29th January

TBC v TBC (4pm)

TBC v TBC (7pm)

Sunday 30th January

TBC v TBC (4pm)

TBC v TBC (7pm)

Semi-finals

Wednesday 2nd February

TBC v TBC (7pm)

Thursday 3rd February

TBC v TBC (7pm)

Third-place play-off

Sunday 6th February

TBC v TBC (4pm)

Final

Sunday 6th February

TBC v TBC (7pm)

Africa Cup of Nations schedule

  • 9th January – Group stage starts
  • 20th January – Group stage ends
  • 23rd-26th January – Last 16
  • 29-30th January – Quarter-finals
  • 2nd-3rd February – Semi-finals
  • 6th February – Final and third-place play-off
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

