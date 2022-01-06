Africa Cup of Nations TV fixtures today: Watch games live, dates and times
Your complete guide to the Africa Cup of Nations fixtures on TV in the coming weeks including dates and kick-off times.
Published:
At long last, the Africa Cup of Nations returns to the forefront of world football after two re-schedules and almost three years without a tournament.
The last AFCON was hosted in the summer of 2019 in Egypt. Algeria emerged victorious, spearheaded by Riyad Mahrez, to claim the second title in their history.
Of course, plenty of drama on and off the field has enveloped the globe since then. Players will be itching to get going in the finals which will take place across Cameroon.
A host of Premier League superstars have been released by their clubs to compete for the crown, including Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.
Fans across the world will be salivating at the prospect of a full international tournament, and UK-based supporters and neutrals can bask in the news that all 52 matches will be shown live on TV.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Africa Cup of Nations TV fixtures schedule including every game you can watch live in the UK, and we’ll keep you updated throughout the whole tournament.
When is Africa Cup of Nations?
The Africa Cup of Nations runs from Sunday 9th January 2022 until Sunday 6th February 2022.
The tournament was originally slated to be played last summer, but hot weather conditions were deemed unfavourable and in January 2020 – prior to the COVID-19 pandemic – the tournament was moved to January-February 2021.
In June 2020, the decision was made to shift the tournament for the second time, into its final slot in January-February 2022, though the tournament will retain the name ‘2021 Africa Cup of Nations’.
What TV channel is Africa Cup of Nations on TV?
Sky Sports are the exclusive broadcasters of the entire tournament with all 52 matches to be shown across their platforms on TV and online.
You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch matches via NOW without signing up to a contract and can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Africa Cup of Nations fixtures
All UK time.
Group Stages
Sunday 9th January
Group A: Cameron v Burkina Faso (4pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group A: Ethiopia v Cape Verde (7pm) Sky Sports Football
Monday 10th January
Group B: Senegal v Zimbabwe (1pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group B: Guinea v Malawi (4pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group C: Morocco v Ghana (4pm) Sky Sports Football
Group C: Comoros v Gabon (7pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Tuesday 11th January
Group E: Algeria v Sierra Leone (1pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group D: Nigeria v Egypt (4pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group D: Sudan v Guinea-Bissau (7pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Wednesday 12th January
Group F: Tunisia v Mali (1pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group F: Mauritania v Gambia (4pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group E: Equatorial Guinea v Ivory Coast Sky Sports Premier League
Thursday 13th January
Group A: Cameroon v Ethiopia (4pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group A: Cape Verde v Burkina Faso (7pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Friday 14th January
Group B: Senegal v Guinea (1pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group B: Malawi v Zimbabwe (4pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group C: Morocco v Comoros (4pm) Sky Sports Football
Group C: Gabon v Ghana (7pm) Sky Sports Football
Saturday 15th January
Group D: Nigeria v Sudan (4pm) Sky Sports Football
Group D: Guinea-Bissau v Egypt (7pm) Sky Sports Football
Sunday 16th January
Group F: Gambia v Mali (1pm) Sky Sports Mix
Group E: Ivory Coast v Sierra Leone (4pm) Sky Sports Football
Group F: Tunisia v Mauritania (4pm) Sky Sports Mix
Group E: Algeria v Equatorial Guinea (7pm) Sky Sports Mix
Monday 17th January
Group A: Burkina Faso v Ethiopia (4pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group A: Cape Verde v Cameroon (4pm) Sky Sports Football
Tuesday 18th January
Group B: Malawi v Senegal (4pm) Sky Sports Football
Group B: Zimbabwe v Guinea (4pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group C: Gabon v Morocco (7pm) Sky Sports Football
Group C: Ghana v Comoros (7pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Wednesday 19th January
Group D: Egypt v Sudan (7pm) Sky Sports Football
Group D: Guinea-Bissau v Nigeria (7pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Thursday 20th January
Group E: Ivory Coast v Algeria (4pm) Sky Sports Football
Group E: Sierra Leone v Equatorial Guinea (4pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Group F: Gambia v Tunisia (7pm) Sky Sports Football
Group F: Mali v Mauritania (7pm) Sky Sports Premier League
Last 16
Sunday 23rd January
TBC v TBC (4pm)
TBC v TBC (7pm)
Monday 24th January
TBC v TBC (4pm)
TBC v TBC (7pm)
Tuesday 25th January
TBC v TBC (4pm)
TBC v TBC (7pm)
Wednesday 26th January
TBC v TBC (4pm)
TBC v TBC (7pm)
Quarter-finals
Saturday 29th January
TBC v TBC (4pm)
TBC v TBC (7pm)
Sunday 30th January
TBC v TBC (4pm)
TBC v TBC (7pm)
Semi-finals
Wednesday 2nd February
TBC v TBC (7pm)
Thursday 3rd February
TBC v TBC (7pm)
Third-place play-off
Sunday 6th February
TBC v TBC (4pm)
Final
Sunday 6th February
TBC v TBC (7pm)
Africa Cup of Nations schedule
- 9th January – Group stage starts
- 20th January – Group stage ends
- 23rd-26th January – Last 16
- 29-30th January – Quarter-finals
- 2nd-3rd February – Semi-finals
- 6th February – Final and third-place play-off
