English Premier League

Sky Sports have the rights to 116 live games this season, while BT Sport will cover 38 live matches. Highlights, as usual, will be on the BBC's Match of the Day with Gary Lineker on Saturdays and MOTD2 on Sundays.

BT Sport 1 will show the first live game of the new season, as Manchester United look to get off to a winning start at Old Trafford against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday 8th August at 12.45pm. Sky Sports kick off with champions Chelsea v Swansea at 5.30pm.

Opening weekend TV fixtures

Man Utd v Spurs, Saturday 12.45pm BT Sport 1

Chelsea v Swansea City, Saturday 5.30pm Sky Sports 1

Arsenal v West Ham Utd, Sunday 1.30pm Sky Sports 1

Stoke City v Liverpool, Sunday 4pm Sky Sports 1

West Brom v Man City, Monday 8pm Sky Sports 1

FA Cup

Coverage will once again be shared between the BBC and BT Sport. The BBC will show up to 16 live matches, including Friday night games, while BT Sport have the rights to 25 games.

The final will be shown live both on the BBC and BT Sport.

ITV and Sky have lost the rights to the Champions League and Europa League, with BT Sport snatching the rights to both – and signing Gary Lineker to co-present. Jake Humphrey, Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard and Glenn Hoddle are among the pundits.

All 351 matches from both tournaments will be shown live, with viewers being able to switch between feeds via the red button.

There will still be some European football available free to air, with BT Sport promising to show at least 12 Champions League and 14 Europa League games on its new freeview channel BT Sport Showcase. Every British club will be featured free at least once.

Foreign leagues

Sky Sports have retained the rights to Spain's La Liga, while BT Sport will broadcast live coverage from Germany's Bundesliga, Italy's Serie A, France's Ligue 1 and Portugal's Primeira Liga.

Sky Sports have exclusive rights to show matches from the Championship and the lower leagues, starting with Brighton and Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest on Friday 7th August at 7.45pm on Sky Sports 5.

The broadcaster will show 127 live fixtures across the season, including the play-offs and three Wembley finals. Channel 5 now has the rights to football league highlights, presented by 5 Live's Kelly Cates and George Riley and showing every Saturday at 9pm.

League Cup

Sky Sports has exclusive rights to the Capital One Cup, with the first televised game taking place on Wednesday 12th August between Portsmouth and Derby County.

Fans of Scottish football have an array of broadcasters to choose from. Sky Sports (25 matches) and BT Sport (30 matches) share live rights of the Scottish Premiership, with highlights shown on Gaelic language channel BBC Alba on Saturday nights and BBC Scotland on Sundays.

The live rights to the Championship are also shared, with BT showing ten live Rangers matches, Sky airing five Rangers games, and BBC Alba showing 16 Friday night matches.

Internationals

England friendlies and Euro qualifiers will continue to be shown on ITV, while Sky Sports covers every Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland Euro 2016 qualifying match.