The fixture was deemed a disappointment by England fans as the national team missed a chance to secure their place in the round of 16, after the final result was a rather dull 0-0 draw.

The World Cup clash between England and USA drew the largest UK audience of the tournament so far, with 18 million tuning into the match at peak time.

Nevertheless, the match enjoyed considerably higher viewership than the Three Lions' first outing against Iran, which peaked at only 8 million, perhaps due to a less convenient kick-off time of 1pm GMT on a Monday.

The average figure for the entire England v USA match is slightly lower than peak, coming in at 15.1 million.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This makes it ITV1's most-viewed programme of the year, beating out the premiere of the latest season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, which aired earlier this month.

The broadcaster has also declared yesterday night to be its biggest Friday in terms of live viewership in a decade as well as its best day of the year for streaming.

ITV has clarified that these figures are a combination of BARB overnight ratings, counting those watching on TV sets and online platforms, as well as a "reliable measure" of viewing on other devices e.g. smartphones and tablets.

England's fate in this tournament will come down to a game against Wales next week, with the neighbouring team also having everything to play for as they fight to stay in their first World Cup since 1958.

Coverage of that dramatic face-off will be led by the BBC and with such high stakes for both teams, it's quite likely that the final numbers could be even stronger. Watch this space.

Advertisement

England v Wales kicks off at 7pm on Tuesday 29th November on BBC One. Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.