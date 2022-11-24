We've had some eye-catching upsets already put in Qatar, with Saudi Arabia and Japan claiming the headlines, and the Americans have proven a bogey team for the Three Lions over the years – from the Miracle of Belo Horizonte in 1950 to the madness of Rob Green's goalkeeping mistake in Rustenburg in 2010 – so you could understand why there may be nerves among supporters.

England and USA renew their World Cup rivalry on Friday as the focus shifts back onto Group B.

England have proven under Gareth Southgate that they've learned from the mistakes of previous generations and will be oozing with confidence after hammering Iran 6-2 in their opener.

A win would secure their place in the last 16 of the World Cup with one game still to play in Group B and would be the latest demon banished in the Southgate era.

But USA believe this is the best squad they've ever taken to a major tournament, one bursting with young talent, and there would be no better way to make the rest of the world sit up and take them seriously than getting a result against their old rivals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v USA on TV and online.

When is England v USA?

England v USA will take place on Friday 25th November 2022.

England v USA kick-off time

England v USA will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is England v USA on?

England v USA will be shown live on ITV with live coverage from 6:05pm.

How to live stream England v USA online

You can also live stream the England v USA game online via ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

England v USA referee

The referee for England v USA has been confirmed as Jesus Valenzuela of Venezuela.

England v USA odds

England v USA prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full England v USA predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

