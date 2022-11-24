Gareth Southgate's side are top of Group B after tearing through Iran to start their tournament with a stunning 6-2 victory but will know tougher tests are to come in the shape of the Americans and Wales.

England can secure their place in the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup with a win over USA on Friday evening.

USA have a history of upsetting England in World Cups, doing so at Brazil 1950 and South Africa 2010, and this new generation will be desperate to announce themselves properly on the global stage by beating one of the teams fancied to go all the way.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by Wales on Monday as Gareth Bale's late penalty ensured the points were shared despite Gregg Berhalter's side dominating for long periods.

Friday's game should tell us plenty about what we can expect from both teams in this tournament. Are England really ready to go all the way? Or is it time for this USA team to step into the spotlight?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v USA on TV and online.

When is England v USA?

England v USA will kick off at 7pm on Friday 25th November 2022.

England v USA team news

England predicted line-up: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

USA predicted line-up: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, Sargent, Pulisic

England v USA prediction

With Harry Kane passed fit, Southgate may well name the same XI that dismantled Iran and resist reverting to a back three despite Kyle Walker's claims he is ready to go.

England can expect much more of a test than Iran offered them and the Americans' quick forwards could cause issues for a backline that have not yet looked wholly convincing.

USA were too determined, too athletic, and too good for Wales for 70 minutes but could not finish the job. To get a result against England, they will need a 90-minute (or 100+ given the stoppage time in this tournament) performance.

You'd question whether this young group can reach those levels against an England team oozing with confidence and stacked with quality so Southgate's side may be able to banish the demons of 1950 and 2010.

It could be a fiery contest and the Special Relationship may become a strained one by the time the full time whistle goes.

Our prediction: England 3-1 USA (14/1 at bet365)

England v USA odds

bet365 odds: England (11/20) Draw (10/3) USA (9/2)*

