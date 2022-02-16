The first match was recorded in 1541 between a monk and a relative of the abbot at a monastery in Paisley.

Curling has come a long way since it was invented in the 16th century and played on frozen Scottish lakes.

Since then, it has developed into a global game played by numerous nations around the world using slick ice sheets and an assortment of high-tech equipment.

It's easy to wonder how much the equipment, particularly the brush, affects gameplay but the stones themselves are increasingly dense with features to enhance the sport.

One of the main questions casual fans have had about the curling events at the Winter Olympics 2022 has been to do with the lights on top of the curling stones.

RadioTimes.com brings you answers to the questions you're dying to know about curling as the competition draws near to a dramatic close.

What are the lights on curling stones?

Competitors must release stones before they reach – and pass – the red line (the hog line) on the ice.

A heat sensor in the stone handle is able to detect whether a player has released prior to the line.

Athletes who legally release before the hog line are given a shiny green light on top of the stone to confirm to officials that it is a legal play.

Conversely, if a player fails to release the stone before the line, the heat sensor will trigger a red light to indicate that it is a foul shot and the stone is removed from play.

How heavy is a curling stone?

Curling stones are far heavier than you'd expect for a relatively small object.

They must have a circumference of a maximum 91.4cm and maximum height of 11.4cm but they weigh between 17 and 20kg each.

That means four curling stones weigh the equivalent of an average man in the UK!

The stones are made out of world-renowned Ailsa Craig granite from Scotland and cost over £300 each, if bought new. That means it would cost you approximately £5,000 for a full end of stones, and that's before you factor in the sheet of ice you'd need to play.

What is the hammer in curling?

The team who will throw their stone last in an end are said to be given the 'hammer'.

It's the equivalent of being on serve in tennis. Teams with the hammer, like tennis players on serve, have an advantage over their opponent and can dictate the end knowing they have the last throw.

When a team scores at least a point in an end, their opponent gets the hammer for the next end.

What is the button in curling?

The button is simply the inner-most circle on the ice that determines who will ultimately win each end.

It is the bullseye that all teams aim for. If your stone is closest to the button by the climax of an end, you take home the point – and maybe more if your stones are second and even third closest to the centre of the button.

