How to watch and live stream England's cricket tour of the West Indies in 2019
England are touring the West Indies and we have everything you need to know for all the Test matches, ODIs and Twenty20 internationals
England are approaching the conclusion of their time in Barbados for their 2019 tour of the West Indies.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of results from the various matches throughout the tour, as well as how you can watch the remaining action live.
When is England’s tour of the West Indies taking place?
The first of three Test Matches started on 23rd January with five one-day-internationals and three Twenty20 internationals to be played until 10th March.
When are the West Indies v England matches?
Twenty-20 internationals: To be played on the 5th, 8th, and 10th March, starting at 8pm.
Where will the matches be played?
The locations on England's tour of the West Indies are Barbados, Antigua, St Lucia, Grenada and St Kitts.
Results and fixtures for England's tour of the West Indies
1st Test Match - WEST INDIES won by 381 RUNS
Venue: Barbados, Kensington Oval Dates: 23rd - 27th January, 2pm
2nd Test Match - WEST INDIES won by 10 wickets
Venue: Antigua Dates: 31st 4th February, 2pm
3rd Test Match - ENGLAND won by 232 runs
Venue: St Lucia Dates: 9th - 13th February, 2pm
1st ODI - ENGLAND won by six wickets
Venue: Barbados, Kensington Oval Dates: 20th February, 3pm
2nd ODI - WEST INDIES won by 26 runs
Venue: Barbados, Kensington Oval Dates: 22nd February, 3pm
3rd ODI - MATCH ABANDONED before play started due to rain
Venue: Grenada Dates: 25th February, 1.30pm
4th ODI - ENGLAND won by 29 runs
Venue: Grenada Dates: 27th February, 1.30pm
5th ODI - WEST INDIES won by seven wickets
Venue: St Lucia Dates: 2nd March, 3pm
1st Twenty20 International - ENGLAND won by four wickets
Venue: St Lucia Dates: 5th March, 8pm
2nd Twenty20 International - ENGLAND won by 137 runs
Venue: St Kitts Dates: 8th March, 8pm
3rd Twenty20 International - ENGLAND won by eight wickets
Venue: St Kitts Dates: 10th March, 8pm
How can I watch and live stream England’s tour of the West Indies?
You can watch the tour live on Sky Sports Cricket. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.