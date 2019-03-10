When is England’s tour of the West Indies taking place?

The first of three Test Matches started on 23rd January with five one-day-internationals and three Twenty20 internationals to be played until 10th March.

When are the West Indies v England matches?

Twenty-20 internationals: To be played on the 5th, 8th, and 10th March, starting at 8pm.

Where will the matches be played?

The locations on England's tour of the West Indies are Barbados, Antigua, St Lucia, Grenada and St Kitts.

Results and fixtures for England's tour of the West Indies

1st Test Match - WEST INDIES won by 381 RUNS

Venue: Barbados, Kensington Oval Dates: 23rd - 27th January, 2pm

2nd Test Match - WEST INDIES won by 10 wickets

Venue: Antigua Dates: 31st 4th February, 2pm

3rd Test Match - ENGLAND won by 232 runs

Venue: St Lucia Dates: 9th - 13th February, 2pm

1st ODI - ENGLAND won by six wickets

Venue: Barbados, Kensington Oval Dates: 20th February, 3pm

2nd ODI - WEST INDIES won by 26 runs

Venue: Barbados, Kensington Oval Dates: 22nd February, 3pm

3rd ODI - MATCH ABANDONED before play started due to rain

Venue: Grenada Dates: 25th February, 1.30pm

4th ODI - ENGLAND won by 29 runs

Venue: Grenada Dates: 27th February, 1.30pm

5th ODI - WEST INDIES won by seven wickets

Venue: St Lucia Dates: 2nd March, 3pm

1st Twenty20 International - ENGLAND won by four wickets

Venue: St Lucia Dates: 5th March, 8pm

2nd Twenty20 International - ENGLAND won by 137 runs

Venue: St Kitts Dates: 8th March, 8pm

3rd Twenty20 International - ENGLAND won by eight wickets

Venue: St Kitts Dates: 10th March, 8pm

How can I watch and live stream England’s tour of the West Indies?

You can watch the tour live on Sky Sports Cricket. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.