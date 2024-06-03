Heading into the tournament, expectations are particularly high for India and the West Indies.

India are perennially considered favourites given their status in the game.

West Indies, despite their troubles in Test cricket, are an excellent T20 team, and have won their last four home series in a row. The romantic result is a win for the West Indies on home soil. It’s also an entirely possible one.

But the beauty and the frustration of T20 cricket is how difficult it can be to predict. The shortest and most volatile format of international cricket, on any given day anyone can beat anyone.

You need only to look back to the last World Cup to see Ireland beating an England team who would go on to win the competition and South Africa being knocked out by the Netherlands. For that reason, it’d be daft to rule anyone out.

RadioTimes.com brings you the list of most successful teams in T20 World Cup history.

Who has won the most T20 World Cup titles?

It might surprise you to learn that England, along with the West Indies, are tied for the most T20 world titles with two apiece.

England won the 2010 and 2022 editions, while the West Indies came out on top in 2012 and 2016.

The 2016 final was arguably the best T20 World Cup final of all time, as Carlos Brathwaite of the West Indies struck England’s Ben Stokes for four consecutive sixes in the final over to give the Men in Maroon a miraculous win.

Outside England and the West Indies, India (2007), Pakistan (2009), Sri Lanka (2014) and Australia (2021) have all won it once, leaving South Africa and New Zealand as the only two major nations to have never lifted the trophy.

Who won the last T20 World Cup?

England are the reigning World Champions, having beaten Pakistan two years ago in at the MCG in Melbourne by five wickets.

It was, truth be told, hardly a classic. But it did provide redemption for Ben Stokes, who, after his scarring experience in the 2016 final, saved the day for England with a battling half-century that guided his team to Pakistan’s middling total of 137 having lost early wickets.

List of Cricket World Cup winners

England - 2 titles (2010, 2022)

West Indies - 2 titles (2012, 2016)

Australia - 1 title (2021)

India - 1 title (2007)

Pakistan - 1 title (2009)

Sri Lanka - 1 title (2014)

List of Cricket World Cup finals

2007 - India beat Pakistan by five runs

2009 - Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets

2010 - England beat Australia by seven wickets

2012 - West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs

2014 - Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets

2016 - West Indies beat England by four wickets

2021 - Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets

2022 - England beat Pakistan by five wickets

