However, due to the time difference to Europe, fans in Britain may struggle to stay up for some of the blockbuster clashes set to take place in the early hours of the morning.

There's mixed news about tournament highlights, but the important result is that fans will be able to tune in to keep track of the big games in short form throughout the tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about T20 World Cup 2024 highlights.

More like this

Is there a T20 World Cup 2024 highlights show?

No. At the time of writing, no UK broadcasters have picked up the TV rights to air a regular highlights show.

In 2023, Channel 5 secured the rights to show free-to-air Cricket World Cup highlights on a regular basis throughout the tournament in a deal with Sky Sports. A similar deal has not materialised this time around.

However, there are still ways to watch match highlights throughout the tournament, listed below.

T20 World Cup 2024 highlights on ICC

Fans can watch highlights of individual matches on the official ICC website. Highlight packages range from five to 10 minutes.

T20 World Cup 2024 highlights on Sky Sports

You can also tune in to watch highlights of every individual T20 World Cup 2024 match on demand via their TV and mobile platforms.

Extended highlight reels, lasting approximately half an hour, will be available on Sky's on-demand service, as well as Sky Go.

These highlight reels will also be shown sporadically throughout the day – and each evening – on Sky Sports Cricket, despite a lack of a full round-up show showing action from multiple games.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the matches through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership.

NOW is available on a range of devices, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and more.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.