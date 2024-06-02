However, since then, they have experienced middling T20 results, winning just seven of the 14 matches they’ve played and taking home just one of the four series they’ve competed in.

What’s more, this is a group low on confidence after suffering a tortuous ODI Cricket World Cup at the back end of last year.

England were defending World Champions going into that competition as well, but ended up failing to qualify from the group stage after winning just three of their nine matches.

Thousands of England fans are expected to descend on the Caribbean for the competition for a blend of the beach, cricket and cocktails.

The first two of England’s matches in the World Cup take place in Barbados, where they play Scotland and then Australia, before their tournament moves on to Antigua & Barbuda, where they play Oman and Namibia to complete their group stage.

England should qualify for the Super 8s comfortably, but after their experience in India it’s impossible to rule anything out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about England's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign including next match, fixtures, results and squad.

When do England play next at T20 World Cup 2024?

England will play Scotland on Tuesday 4th June at 3:30pm UK time in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

England T20 World Cup 2024 fixtures and results

Group stage

Tuesday 4th June

England v Scotland (3:30pm)

Saturday 8th June

Australia v England (6pm)

Thursday 13th June

England v Oman (8pm)

Saturday 15th June

Namibia v England (6pm)

England T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

England remain strong contenders to go all the way in the Caribbean, boasting an exceptionally strong batting line-up consisting of Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow and Harry Brook, as well as lightning-quick bowlers in Mark Wood and Jofra Archer.

To top it off, they can also count on the wrist-spin of Adil Rashid, who has been a world-class performer for close to a decade now.

The return of Archer is a particular boost, with the quick bowler having had severe injury problems over the past few years. His appearance against Pakistan in the week leading up to the World Cup was his first match of professional cricket in 385 days.

The opening game against Scotland will be an emotional affair for Archer, who grew up in Barbados and will have many of his friends and family at the ground cheering him on.

And he won’t be the only England player who will be performing with home comforts around him, with both Chris Jordan and Phil Salt having also grown up in the area.

