England will aim to defend their title following a bruising year for the limited-overs team. The ODI side was humiliated in their Cricket World Cup title defence in India – the T20 team will be determined to avoid the same fate.

Walking you through all the action, through every single match, will be the beloved BBC Test Match Special team.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for listening to the T20 World Cup 2024 live on radio.

T20 World Cup 2024 on radio

The BBC will broadcast every T20 World Cup match live on radio throughout the tournament, across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is only available on digital radio via DAB: 12B or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

Listen to T20 World Cup 2024 online

You can listen to BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra via BBC Sounds online and through the app.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

T20 World Cup 2024 schedule

All UK time. All live on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds.

Group Stage

Sunday 2nd June

USA v Canada (Dallas, 1:30am)

West Indies v Papua New Guinea (Guyana, 3:30pm)

Monday 3rd June

Namibia v Oman (Barbados, 1:30am)

Sri Lanka v South Africa (New York, 3:30pm)

Tuesday 4th June

Afghanistan v Uganda (Guyana, 1:30am)

England v Scotland (Barbados, 3:30pm)

Wednesday 5th June

Netherlands v Nepal (Dallas, 4:30 pm)

India v Ireland (New York, 3:30pm)

Thursday 6th June

Papua New Guinea v Uganda (Guyana, 12:30am)

Australia v Oman (Barbados, 1:30am)

USA v Pakistan (Dallas, 4:30pm)

Namibia v Scotland (Barbados, 8pm)

Friday 7th June

Canada v Ireland (New York, 3:30pm)

Saturday 8th June

New Zealand v Afghanistan (Guyana, 12:30am)

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (Dallas, 1:30am)

Netherlands v South Africa (New York, 3:30pm)

Australia v England (Barbados, 6pm)

Sunday 9th June

West Indies v Uganda (Guyana, 1:30am)

India v Pakistan (New York, 3:30pm)

Oman v Scotland (Antigua, 6pm)

Monday 10th June

South Africa v Bangladesh (New York, 3:30pm)

Tuesday 11th June

Pakistan v Canada (New York, 3:30pm)

Wednesday 12th June

Sri Lanka v Nepal (Florida, 12:30am)

Australia v Namibia (Antigua, 1:30am)

USA v India (New York, 3:30pm)

Thursday 13th June

West Indies v New Zealand (Trinidad, 1:30am)

Bangladesh v Netherlands (St Vincent, 3:30pm)

England v Oman (Antigua, 8pm)

Friday 14th June

Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea (Trinidad, 1:30am)

USA v Ireland (Florida, 3:30pm)

Saturday 15th June

South Africa v Nepal (St Vincent, 12:30am)

New Zealand v Uganda (Trinidad, 1:30am)

India v Canada (Florida, 3:30pm)

Namibia v England (Antigua, 6pm)

Sunday 16th June

Australia v Scotland (St Lucia, 1:30am)

Pakistan v Ireland (Florida, 3:30pm)

Monday 17th June

Bangladesh v Nepal (St Vincent, 12:30am)

Sri Lanka v Netherlands (St Lucia, 1:30am)

New Zealand v Papua New Guinea (Trinidad, 3:30pm)

Tuesday 18th June

West Indies v Afghanistan (St Lucia, 1:30am)

Super Eights

Wednesday 19th June

A2 v D1 (Antigua, 3:30pm)

Thursday 20th June

B1 v C2 (St Lucia, 1:30am)

C1 v A1 (Barbados, 3:30pm)

Friday 21st June

B2 v D2 (Antigua, 1:30am)

B1 v D1 (St Lucia, 3:30pm)

Saturday 22nd June

A2 v C2 (Barbados, 1:30am)

A1 v D2 (Antigua, 3:30pm)

Sunday 23rd June

C1 v B2 (St Vincent, 1:30am)

A2 v B1 (Barbados, 3:30pm)

Monday 24th June

C2 v D1 (Antigua, 1:30am)

B2 v A1 (St Lucia, 3:30pm)

Tuesday 25th June

C1 v D2 (St Vincent, 3:30pm)

Knock-outs

Thursday 27th June

SF1: TBC v TBC (Guyana, 1:30am)

SF2: TBC v TBC (Trinidad, 3:30pm)

Saturday 29th June

Final: TBC v TBC (Barbados, 3:30pm)

