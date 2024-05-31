T20 World Cup 2024 radio coverage: Listen to every match live on radio and online
Your complete guide to listening to every T20 World Cup 2024 match on the radio – including online streaming.
Sun, sea and Test Match Special – we're not jealous of the jet-setting BBC team whatsoever. Not at all. Nope.
The T2o World Cup 2024 will span the USA and West Indies over the course of the next month, with matches to be staged across Texas, Florida, New York and the Caribbean.
England will aim to defend their title following a bruising year for the limited-overs team. The ODI side was humiliated in their Cricket World Cup title defence in India – the T20 team will be determined to avoid the same fate.
Walking you through all the action, through every single match, will be the beloved BBC Test Match Special team.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for listening to the T20 World Cup 2024 live on radio.
More like this
T20 World Cup 2024 on radio
The BBC will broadcast every T20 World Cup match live on radio throughout the tournament, across BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app.
BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is only available on digital radio via DAB: 12B or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.
Listen to T20 World Cup 2024 online
You can listen to BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra via BBC Sounds online and through the app.
This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.
T20 World Cup 2024 schedule
All UK time. All live on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds.
Group Stage
Sunday 2nd June
USA v Canada (Dallas, 1:30am)
West Indies v Papua New Guinea (Guyana, 3:30pm)
Monday 3rd June
Namibia v Oman (Barbados, 1:30am)
Sri Lanka v South Africa (New York, 3:30pm)
Tuesday 4th June
Afghanistan v Uganda (Guyana, 1:30am)
England v Scotland (Barbados, 3:30pm)
Wednesday 5th June
Netherlands v Nepal (Dallas, 4:30 pm)
India v Ireland (New York, 3:30pm)
Thursday 6th June
Papua New Guinea v Uganda (Guyana, 12:30am)
Australia v Oman (Barbados, 1:30am)
USA v Pakistan (Dallas, 4:30pm)
Namibia v Scotland (Barbados, 8pm)
Friday 7th June
Canada v Ireland (New York, 3:30pm)
Saturday 8th June
New Zealand v Afghanistan (Guyana, 12:30am)
Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (Dallas, 1:30am)
Netherlands v South Africa (New York, 3:30pm)
Australia v England (Barbados, 6pm)
Sunday 9th June
West Indies v Uganda (Guyana, 1:30am)
India v Pakistan (New York, 3:30pm)
Oman v Scotland (Antigua, 6pm)
Monday 10th June
South Africa v Bangladesh (New York, 3:30pm)
Tuesday 11th June
Pakistan v Canada (New York, 3:30pm)
Wednesday 12th June
Sri Lanka v Nepal (Florida, 12:30am)
Australia v Namibia (Antigua, 1:30am)
USA v India (New York, 3:30pm)
Thursday 13th June
West Indies v New Zealand (Trinidad, 1:30am)
Bangladesh v Netherlands (St Vincent, 3:30pm)
England v Oman (Antigua, 8pm)
Friday 14th June
Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea (Trinidad, 1:30am)
USA v Ireland (Florida, 3:30pm)
Saturday 15th June
South Africa v Nepal (St Vincent, 12:30am)
New Zealand v Uganda (Trinidad, 1:30am)
India v Canada (Florida, 3:30pm)
Namibia v England (Antigua, 6pm)
Sunday 16th June
Australia v Scotland (St Lucia, 1:30am)
Pakistan v Ireland (Florida, 3:30pm)
Monday 17th June
Bangladesh v Nepal (St Vincent, 12:30am)
Sri Lanka v Netherlands (St Lucia, 1:30am)
New Zealand v Papua New Guinea (Trinidad, 3:30pm)
Tuesday 18th June
West Indies v Afghanistan (St Lucia, 1:30am)
Super Eights
Wednesday 19th June
A2 v D1 (Antigua, 3:30pm)
Thursday 20th June
B1 v C2 (St Lucia, 1:30am)
C1 v A1 (Barbados, 3:30pm)
Friday 21st June
B2 v D2 (Antigua, 1:30am)
B1 v D1 (St Lucia, 3:30pm)
Saturday 22nd June
A2 v C2 (Barbados, 1:30am)
A1 v D2 (Antigua, 3:30pm)
Sunday 23rd June
C1 v B2 (St Vincent, 1:30am)
A2 v B1 (Barbados, 3:30pm)
Monday 24th June
C2 v D1 (Antigua, 1:30am)
B2 v A1 (St Lucia, 3:30pm)
Tuesday 25th June
C1 v D2 (St Vincent, 3:30pm)
Knock-outs
Thursday 27th June
SF1: TBC v TBC (Guyana, 1:30am)
SF2: TBC v TBC (Trinidad, 3:30pm)
Saturday 29th June
Final: TBC v TBC (Barbados, 3:30pm)
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.