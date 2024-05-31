T20 World Cup 2024 on TV: Schedule, fixtures, channels, live stream
All the details on how to watch the T20 World Cup 2024 live on TV and online in the UK.
The T20 World Cup 2024 kicks off this weekend with an historic opening match set to take place in Dallas, Texas.
The home of the Cowboys NFL team, Mavericks NBA franchise and Rangers MLB outfit will welcome the crown jewel of limited-overs cricket action to its doorstep in the days and weeks to come.
It is the first time the T20 World Cup has been played on US soil, with matches to be staged in Texas, Florida and New York, as well as a number of clashes spread across the islands of co-hosts West Indies.
Reigning champions England will jet straight into Barbados to begin their title defence following a mixed streak of results in the T20 format.
India and Australia are the favourites to go all the way in 2024, ahead of Jos Buttler's England, while South Africa remain dark horses.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the T20 World Cup 2024 live on TV and online.
T20 World Cup 2024 on TV
You can watch the Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.
You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.
Live stream T20 World Cup 2024 online
Sky customers can also live stream the T20 World Cup live on Sky Go.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the matches through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership.
NOW is available on a range of devices, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and more.
T20 World Cup 2024 schedule
All UK time. All live on Sky Sports Cricket.
Group Stage
Sunday 2nd June
USA v Canada (Dallas, 1:30am)
West Indies v Papua New Guinea (Guyana, 3:30pm)
Monday 3rd June
Namibia v Oman (Barbados, 1:30am)
Sri Lanka v South Africa (New York, 3:30pm)
Tuesday 4th June
Afghanistan v Uganda (Guyana, 1:30am)
England v Scotland (Barbados, 3:30pm)
Wednesday 5th June
Netherlands v Nepal (Dallas, 4:30 pm)
India v Ireland (New York, 3:30pm)
Thursday 6th June
Papua New Guinea v Uganda (Guyana, 12:30am)
Australia v Oman (Barbados, 1:30am)
USA v Pakistan (Dallas, 4:30pm)
Namibia v Scotland (Barbados, 8pm)
Friday 7th June
Canada v Ireland (New York, 3:30pm)
Saturday 8th June
New Zealand v Afghanistan (Guyana, 12:30am)
Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (Dallas, 1:30am)
Netherlands v South Africa (New York, 3:30pm)
Australia v England (Barbados, 6pm)
Sunday 9th June
West Indies v Uganda (Guyana, 1:30am)
India v Pakistan (New York, 3:30pm)
Oman v Scotland (Antigua, 6pm)
Monday 10th June
South Africa v Bangladesh (New York, 3:30pm)
Tuesday 11th June
Pakistan v Canada (New York, 3:30pm)
Wednesday 12th June
Sri Lanka v Nepal (Florida, 12:30am)
Australia v Namibia (Antigua, 1:30am)
USA v India (New York, 3:30pm)
Thursday 13th June
West Indies v New Zealand (Trinidad, 1:30am)
Bangladesh v Netherlands (St Vincent, 3:30pm)
England v Oman (Antigua, 8pm)
Friday 14th June
Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea (Trinidad, 1:30am)
USA v Ireland (Florida, 3:30pm)
Saturday 15th June
South Africa v Nepal (St Vincent, 12:30am)
New Zealand v Uganda (Trinidad, 1:30am)
India v Canada (Florida, 3:30pm)
Namibia v England (Antigua, 6pm)
Sunday 16th June
Australia v Scotland (St Lucia, 1:30am)
Pakistan v Ireland (Florida, 3:30pm)
Monday 17th June
Bangladesh v Nepal (St Vincent, 12:30am)
Sri Lanka v Netherlands (St Lucia, 1:30am)
New Zealand v Papua New Guinea (Trinidad, 3:30pm)
Tuesday 18th June
West Indies v Afghanistan (St Lucia, 1:30am)
Super Eights
Wednesday 19th June
A2 v D1 (Antigua, 3:30pm)
Thursday 20th June
B1 v C2 (St Lucia, 1:30am)
C1 v A1 (Barbados, 3:30pm)
Friday 21st June
B2 v D2 (Antigua, 1:30am)
B1 v D1 (St Lucia, 3:30pm)
Saturday 22nd June
A2 v C2 (Barbados, 1:30am)
A1 v D2 (Antigua, 3:30pm)
Sunday 23rd June
C1 v B2 (St Vincent, 1:30am)
A2 v B1 (Barbados, 3:30pm)
Monday 24th June
C2 v D1 (Antigua, 1:30am)
B2 v A1 (St Lucia, 3:30pm)
Tuesday 25th June
C1 v D2 (St Vincent, 3:30pm)
Knock-outs
Thursday 27th June
SF1: TBC v TBC (Guyana, 1:30am)
SF2: TBC v TBC (Trinidad, 3:30pm)
Saturday 29th June
Final: TBC v TBC (Barbados, 3:30pm)
