It is the first time the T20 World Cup has been played on US soil, with matches to be staged in Texas, Florida and New York, as well as a number of clashes spread across the islands of co-hosts West Indies.

Reigning champions England will jet straight into Barbados to begin their title defence following a mixed streak of results in the T20 format.

India and Australia are the favourites to go all the way in 2024, ahead of Jos Buttler's England, while South Africa remain dark horses.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the T20 World Cup 2024 live on TV and online.

T20 World Cup 2024 on TV

You can watch the Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

Live stream T20 World Cup 2024 online

Sky customers can also live stream the T20 World Cup live on Sky Go.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the matches through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership.

NOW is available on a range of devices, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and more.

T20 World Cup 2024 schedule

All UK time. All live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Group Stage

Sunday 2nd June

USA v Canada (Dallas, 1:30am)

West Indies v Papua New Guinea (Guyana, 3:30pm)

Monday 3rd June

Namibia v Oman (Barbados, 1:30am)

Sri Lanka v South Africa (New York, 3:30pm)

Tuesday 4th June

Afghanistan v Uganda (Guyana, 1:30am)

England v Scotland (Barbados, 3:30pm)

Wednesday 5th June

Netherlands v Nepal (Dallas, 4:30 pm)

India v Ireland (New York, 3:30pm)

Thursday 6th June

Papua New Guinea v Uganda (Guyana, 12:30am)

Australia v Oman (Barbados, 1:30am)

USA v Pakistan (Dallas, 4:30pm)

Namibia v Scotland (Barbados, 8pm)

Friday 7th June

Canada v Ireland (New York, 3:30pm)

Saturday 8th June

New Zealand v Afghanistan (Guyana, 12:30am)

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (Dallas, 1:30am)

Netherlands v South Africa (New York, 3:30pm)

Australia v England (Barbados, 6pm)

Sunday 9th June

West Indies v Uganda (Guyana, 1:30am)

India v Pakistan (New York, 3:30pm)

Oman v Scotland (Antigua, 6pm)

Monday 10th June

South Africa v Bangladesh (New York, 3:30pm)

Tuesday 11th June

Pakistan v Canada (New York, 3:30pm)

Wednesday 12th June

Sri Lanka v Nepal (Florida, 12:30am)

Australia v Namibia (Antigua, 1:30am)

USA v India (New York, 3:30pm)

Thursday 13th June

West Indies v New Zealand (Trinidad, 1:30am)

Bangladesh v Netherlands (St Vincent, 3:30pm)

England v Oman (Antigua, 8pm)

Friday 14th June

Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea (Trinidad, 1:30am)

USA v Ireland (Florida, 3:30pm)

Saturday 15th June

South Africa v Nepal (St Vincent, 12:30am)

New Zealand v Uganda (Trinidad, 1:30am)

India v Canada (Florida, 3:30pm)

Namibia v England (Antigua, 6pm)

Sunday 16th June

Australia v Scotland (St Lucia, 1:30am)

Pakistan v Ireland (Florida, 3:30pm)

Monday 17th June

Bangladesh v Nepal (St Vincent, 12:30am)

Sri Lanka v Netherlands (St Lucia, 1:30am)

New Zealand v Papua New Guinea (Trinidad, 3:30pm)

Tuesday 18th June

West Indies v Afghanistan (St Lucia, 1:30am)

Super Eights

Wednesday 19th June

A2 v D1 (Antigua, 3:30pm)

Thursday 20th June

B1 v C2 (St Lucia, 1:30am)

C1 v A1 (Barbados, 3:30pm)

Friday 21st June

B2 v D2 (Antigua, 1:30am)

B1 v D1 (St Lucia, 3:30pm)

Saturday 22nd June

A2 v C2 (Barbados, 1:30am)

A1 v D2 (Antigua, 3:30pm)

Sunday 23rd June

C1 v B2 (St Vincent, 1:30am)

A2 v B1 (Barbados, 3:30pm)

Monday 24th June

C2 v D1 (Antigua, 1:30am)

B2 v A1 (St Lucia, 3:30pm)

Tuesday 25th June

C1 v D2 (St Vincent, 3:30pm)

Knock-outs

Thursday 27th June

SF1: TBC v TBC (Guyana, 1:30am)

SF2: TBC v TBC (Trinidad, 3:30pm)

Saturday 29th June

Final: TBC v TBC (Barbados, 3:30pm)

