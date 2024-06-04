Reigning champions England cannot be ruled out of contention despite a wobbly year on the white-ball front, while South Africa and hosts West Indies could always spring a surprise in the competition.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the T20 World Cup final.

When is the T20 World Cup 2024 final?

The T20 World Cup 2024 final will be played on Saturday 29th June 2024.

T20 World Cup 2024 final start time

The T20 World Cup 2024 final will begin at 3:30pm UK time, which is 10:30am local time in Barbados.

How to watch the T20 World Cup 2024 final on TV and live stream

You can watch the Cricket World Cup final live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

Sky customers can also live stream the T20 World Cup live on Sky Go.

T20 World Cup 2024 final stadium

The T20 World Cup 2024 final will be held at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

It can reportedly hold up to 28,000 spectators depending on the event – and they don't come much bigger than the T20 World Cup.

