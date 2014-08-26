Smashing hit Mitch! Aussie cricketer Mitchell Johnson shatters commentary box
Australian cricketer sends commentators ducking for cover with a shot straight through the commentary box window
We're used to seeing fast bowler Mitchell Johnson breaking bails, but this smashing six proves the Australian cricketer can be just as destructive with the bat.
Johnson sent the commentators running for cover when he hit a sweet shot out of the middle of the bat – and straight through the commentary box window.
The Aussie cricketer hit the shot during a one-day match against Zimbabwe, watched by commentators Neil Manthorp and Pommie Mbangwa. The impact left the pair covered in glass but unharmed.
Johnson said afterwards, "I was very happy with that shot so I’m not going to apologise. Hopefully it didn’t hurt anyone. I thought it was going to hit. I didn’t see it shatter but I just saw some of the commentators brushing away a bit of glass."