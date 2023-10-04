Fear not, while Sky Sports boast exclusive live coverage of the tournament throughout the autumn, there will be highlights shown on free-to-air TV so everyone can keep up to date with the biggest bashes and dramatic thrills.

England head to the subcontinent aiming to defend their title, but face stern opposition in the face of typically strong teams, India, Pakistan, Australia, and a host of dark horses.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Cricket World Cup highlights on TV in 2023.

Cricket World Cup 2023 highlights on Channel 5

Channel 5 have secured the rights to show free-to-air Cricket World Cup highlights on a regular basis throughout the tournament in 2023 in a deal with Sky Sports.

Fans will be able to tune in for one-hour highlights shows after each of the 48 matches across the span of the Cricket World Cup.

Highlights of England matches will typically be broadcast at 7pm after each day of play.

You can check out our TV Guide for up-to-date listings and exact timings for highlights shows throughout the tournament.

After each highlights show has aired on Channel 5, it will be available to stream on My5.

Cricket World Cup 2023 highlights on Sky Sports

Cricket World Cup highlights will be shown sporadically throughout matches during the tournament on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app. However, formal highlights shows will be the ones above on Channel 5.

