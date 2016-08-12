Viewers watching the race unfold on the CBC channel last night were left pretty confused as to what was happening.

"Ryan Lochte is going for his 13th career medal, saving the best til last," Friedman declared. "Finally, he's going to do it.

"Ryan Lochte is going to beat Micheal Phelps in this event in the games and Phelps might not even make the podium."

Now there's a lesson in how to handle a mess-up at work.