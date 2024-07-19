Paul will instead take on another former UFC star in the form of Perry, who has turned to bare-knuckle boxing in recent years.

Paul recently acknowledged that he’ll need to be on his A-game because, if anything does go awry, his fight with Tyson might be out the window.

“Nov 15, Tyson is still on – Dallas, Texas. Get through this one – [I’m] focused on this one,” Paul said on The Pat McAfee Show about being double-booked.

He continued: “Mike Perry’s not a joke, and it is a big risk because if I lose this one, obviously the Mike Tyson fight goes away. So there’s a lot at stake here, and that is creating a bit of pressure to deal with. But I usually thrive the best under high-pressure situations.”

So, when is the Paul vs Perry fight and how can you watch it in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know.

When is Jake Paul vs Mike Perry fight?

Jake Paul. AYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Paul vs Perry will take place on Saturday 20th July, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The action is set to begin at 2am BST on Sunday 21st July (6pm PT / 8pm CT / 9pm ET on Saturday).

Ring walks for the main event are due to follow at 5am BST on Sunday (9pm PT and 11pm CT on Saturday / 12am ET on Sunday).

How to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Perry fight live

The fight will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view worldwide.

In the UK, the pay-per-view is available at a cost of £19.99.

