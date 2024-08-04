He enters Paris 2024 in career-best form with the quickest 400m time in 2024 so far, trailed closely by Quincy Hall.

Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts

In the women's event, world champion Marileidy Paulino will be determined to upgrade her Tokyo silver to Paris gold.

However, she faces increasing competition across the field, with Jamaican star Nickisha Pryce punching in a world-leading time on her professional debut in London just last month to become the ultimate Olympic dark horse.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for the 400m final at the Olympics in 2024.

Don’t miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download, including how to watch all the action on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio.

Read more: Olympics TV coverage | Olympics radio coverage | Olympics presenters and commentators

When is the 400m final at the Olympics 2024?

The men's 400m final will take place on Wednesday 7th August 2024.

The women's 400m final will take place on Friday 9th August 2024.

What time is the 400m final at the Olympics 2024?

The men's 40m final will take place at 8:20pm UK time.

The women's 400m final will take place at 7pm UK time.

How to watch the 400m final at the Olympics 2024

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event – including the 400m final – live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.