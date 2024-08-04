Lyles is expected to punch his name into the history books during these Games as he takes to the track in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m events this week. He is the favourite in each race.

In the women's 200m event, Gabrielle Thomas and Shericka Jackson are expected to duel for the crown, but this is live sport: anything can happen at any time.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for the 200m final at the Olympics in 2024.

When is the 200m final at the Olympics 2024?

The men's 200m final will take place on Thursday 8th August 2024.

The women's 200m final will take place on Tuesday 6th August 2024.

What time is the 200m final at the Olympics 2024?

The men's 200m final will take place at 7:30pm UK time.

The women's 200m final will take place at 8:40pm UK time.

How to watch the 200m final at the Olympics 2024

You can tune in to watch every single minute of every event – including the 200m final – live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans will be spoiled for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

