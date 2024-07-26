Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy took home the gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, with Fred Kerley from the USA getting silver and Canada's Andre De Grasse securing bronze.

Just 0.09 separated first and third in Tokyo, but will we get more of the same drama in Paris this summer?

Noah Lyles of the USA is the favourite to take home the gold medal, with the 26-year-old winning the 100m and 200m titles at last year's World Championships.

However, he was recently beaten by Oblique Seville, with the Jamaican running the fastest 100m of the year with a time of 9.82 seconds.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details for the men's 100m final at the Olympics in 2024.

When is the men's 100m final at the Olympics 2024?

The men's 100m final will take place on Sunday 4th August 2024.

What time is the men's 100m final at the Olympics 2024?

Fans of the 100m needn't worry about staying up late or getting up early to watch arguably the Olympics' main event.

The men's 100m final will get under way at 9:50pm local time in Paris, which is 8:50pm UK time.

How to watch the 100m final at the Olympics 2024

The 2024 Olympic Games will be broadcast on BBC in the UK, with the men's 100m final likely to be on BBC One.

You will also be able to watch all the action unfold on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

When Bolt won the men's 100m final at the London Olympics in 2012, more than 20 million people tuned in to watch on the BBC.

The men's 100m final in Tokyo four years ago was also the BBC's most-watched event, with 5 million viewers.

